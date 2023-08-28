A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after crashing on a highway in the Anoka County city of Ramsey.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the motorcyclist as David Borseth, 39 of Ramsey.

Borseth was headed north on Hwy. 47 about 9:30 a.m. when he swerved to avoid animals on the road. He lost control of his 2012 Yamaha near Green Valley and struck a guard rail and crashed, the patrol said.

Borseth, who was wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.