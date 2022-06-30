A motorcyclist crashed on an interstate in Richfield and died, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Interstate 494 near Hwy. 77, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said traffic slowed down, and the motorcyclist lost control and crashed on the interstate.
Authorities have yet to release the identity of the rider, who is 42 years old and from Shakopee.
