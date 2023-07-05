A motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole and died in downtown St. Paul, officials said Wednesday.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at Market Street and Kellogg Boulevard, police said.
Officers and St. Paul Fire medics responded to the scene, where the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.
The man "accelerated through the intersection, lost control, and struck a utility pole," a police statement read.
Police have yet to release the man's name, age or city of residence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Fire crews attack spreading flames in south Minneapolis grain elevator
Additional firefighters have been called to the scene.
St. Paul
Motorcyclist crashes into utility pole in downtown St. Paul and dies
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Politics
State Rep. Matt Grossell agrees to plead guilty to drunken driving
The plea deal calls for him to be on probation for two years.
Local
Man shot, killed west of downtown Minneapolis
The shooting occurred about midnight on Olson Memorial Highway
Duluth
At $3 million, a lakefront penthouse is the most expensive listing in Duluth in decades
A luxury condo complex overlooking Lake Superior will open in 2024.