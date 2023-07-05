A motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole and died in downtown St. Paul, officials said Wednesday.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at Market Street and Kellogg Boulevard, police said.

Officers and St. Paul Fire medics responded to the scene, where the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The man "accelerated through the intersection, lost control, and struck a utility pole," a police statement read.

Police have yet to release the man's name, age or city of residence.