A motorcyclist crashed in western Wisconsin and died, officials said.

A resident called 911 after hearing the sound of a loud crash about 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the northern Polk County community of Lewis, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was heading west on County Road E, went off the road, struck a sign and landed in thick woods, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, the Sheriff's Office noted.