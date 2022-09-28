A motorcyclist crashed and died on an interstate in Golden Valley, officials said.
The wreck occurred at about noon Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 394 near Hwy. 100, the State Patrol said.
The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Minnetonka, was in the left lane, where he attempted to pass other vehicles, sideswiped a concrete median and crashed into a road sign, the patrol said.
The man's identity will be released later Wednesday, according to the patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Motorcyclist crashes and dies on I-394 in Golden Valley
The State Patrol said the motorcyclist crashed while passing traffic.
Local
Questions continue in food fraud case over judge's words
The Minnesota Department of Education stopped and then restarted payments to Feeding Our Future in 2021.
Local
Timeline of Feeding Our Future investigation
Here are key events in the history of the nonprofit and its indicted director, Aimee Bock.
St. Paul
International Institute of Minnesota launches guaranteed income pilot program for refugees
One of the country's first programs of its kind, it is funded through foundations and private donors.
Politics
Klobuchar-led panel advances changes to Electoral Count Act
The Minnesota Democrat helped the bill win wide bipartisan approval Tuesday from her influential committee.