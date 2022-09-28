Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist crashed and died on an interstate in Golden Valley, officials said.

The wreck occurred at about noon Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 394 near Hwy. 100, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Minnetonka, was in the left lane, where he attempted to pass other vehicles, sideswiped a concrete median and crashed into a road sign, the patrol said.

The man's identity will be released later Wednesday, according to the patrol.