A motorcyclist collided with a car near St. Cloud and was killed, officials said Tuesday.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in Waite Park near the intersection of S. 2nd Avenue and S. 2nd Street, police said.
Witnesses told police that a car being driven by 81-year-old Angeline Golembeck, of St. Cloud was turning left out of a parking lot onto northbound 2nd Avenue and collided with the motorcyclist as he headed south.
The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Brett Iees, of Annandale, Minn., was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died, police said. Golembeck was not hurt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Minnesota loses 2027 Expo bid
The massive trade show, which city leaders hoped would spur development, went to Serbia instead.
Local
1 of 2 men trapped in grain bin in southwestern Minnesota dies
First responders arrived to see a 62-year-old man who had freed himself, but a 27-year-old man was still inside the bin, the Sheriff's Office said.
St. Cloud
Motorcyclist collides with car near St. Cloud and is killed
The collision occurred as a car was exiting out of a parking lot in Waite Park, police said.
Local
8-year-old shot in St. Paul expected to survive
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
Minneapolis
Off-duty Minneapolis officer fires gun during incident involving 'person in crisis'
No one was hurt during the incident at a home in south Minneapolis, police said.