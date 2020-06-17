A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a bear in Washington County, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in Scandia on southbound Hwy. 95 at 220th Street, the State Patrol said.

Romney Skarp, 62, of Otsego, Minn., was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was in critical condition Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesman said.

Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said the bear ran out in front of Skarp, who then hit the animal and lost control of his motorcycle.

Shank had no information on the fate of the bear, because "it was not in the immediate area of the crash when troopers arrived."

Skarp was not wearing a helmet at the time, the patrol said.