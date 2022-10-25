Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 69-year-old man crashed his motorcycle over the weekend in Richfield and suffered fatal injuries, officials said.

The motorcyclist lost control near W. 66th Street and Lakeshore Drive about 3 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Mark S. Maunder, of Richfield, was taken by emergency responders to HCMC and died there later that afternoon.