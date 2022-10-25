A 69-year-old man crashed his motorcycle over the weekend in Richfield and suffered fatal injuries, officials said.
The motorcyclist lost control near W. 66th Street and Lakeshore Drive about 3 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Mark S. Maunder, of Richfield, was taken by emergency responders to HCMC and died there later that afternoon.
Sviggum steps down as vice chairman of U regents
Former House speaker faced increasing criticism for asking whether Morris campus is "too diverse." He will continue as a regent until his term expires.
West Metro
Minnesotans with disabilities flex political muscle ahead of midterm elections
One of the state's largest voting blocs is seeking to build momentum through a new wave of organizing.
Woman struck, killed by SUV while crossing Shakopee street
The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, police said.
'You were on, man': Duluth's Daniel Durant advances on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Durant and partner Britt Stewart performed a foxtrot to 'Feeling Good' by Michael Bublé.