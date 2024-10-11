Motorcyclist, 17, dies in collision with SUV at Burnsville intersection

A teenage motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV at a Burnsville intersection, officials said Friday.
The crash occurred on Burnsville Parkway above I-35W.
The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Burnsville Parkway and Interstate 35W, police said.
The motorcyclist was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Peter Vsevolod Genis, 17, of Burnsville.
According to police:
An SUV driver was turning left from westbound Burnsville Parkway to northbound 35W when Genis went through a red light while heading east and struck the SUV.
The Mercedes SUV was driven by a 30-year-old man from Burnsville. Neither he nor his 29-year-old female passenger, also from Burnsville, was injured.
The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.