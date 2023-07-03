A passenger on a motorcycle died from injuries she suffered during a collision in northern Minnesota with a deer, officials said Monday.
The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. Saturday in Sinclair Township just north of Hagerty Lake, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
A deer ran onto the road and was struck by a motorcycle operated by Michael Allen Paulson, 57, of nearby Clearbrook. Larae Lynn Martine, also 57 and from Clearbrook, did not survive.
Emergency responders took Paulson to the Bagley Sanford Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.
