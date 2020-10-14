Two men have now been convicted and sentenced to prison for the murder of a teenager in a north Minneapolis yard last year.

However, it remains unclear why the defendants wanted 16-year-old Quay­shun Felton dead.

Shannon Blackman, 24, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to a 24-year term in connection with Felton's death on July 19, 2019.

Blackman pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree assault. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Blackman will serve nearly 15 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Both in his plea court appearance last week and at sentencing, Blackman said little, and no motive has been revealed by him or accomplice Andre Owens.

Owens, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. Owens, of Minneapolis, is now serving nearly 20½ years of his 31-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in February.

Andre Owens

Police found video footage from a dash camera in a vehicle parked down the street near N. Colfax and 30th avenues that showed the shooting and helped investigators identify Owens and Blackman as the suspects.

One witness told police that Owens reached into a fanny pack before the shots were fired. Felton was killed by a gunshot to the head.