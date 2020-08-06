The attorney for one of four former officers charged in connection with the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day filed a motion Thursday seeking to have Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman removed from the case.

Thomas C. Plunkett argued that Freeman is ethically compromised and too close to law enforcement to fairly prosecute his client, J. Alexander Kueng, who was charged as an accomplice in Floyd’s killing.

“The HCAO [Hennepin County Attorney’s Office] cannot act to protect Mr. Kueng’s right to a fair trial as they have already proclaimed his guilt in numerous public statements. Mr. Freeman has called the death of Mr. Floyd a ‘senseless death’ and that he is sympathetic to the Floyd family,” Plunkett wrote. “He also commented that the video of the incident from a bystander ‘is graphic, and horrific and terrible, and no person should do that,’ ” he continued.

“Mr. Freeman’s comments leave no doubt that justice is not his objective in the Kueng prosecution. Mr. Freeman has fomented public anger and now seeks to taint that anger with hatred through the prosecution of Mr. Kueng. He has abdicated his duties as a prosecutor and must be removed from the case.”

Freeman’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

