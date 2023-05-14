Mother's Day Sunshine Likely Later Today

Weather Outlook For Minneapolis on Mother's Day Sunday

First of all, Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful moms out there! Sunday in the Twin Cities looks a little better than it did a few days ago. There could be a few showers very early in the day, mainly south of the metro, but sunshine will gradually build in with temperatures warming into the mid/upper 60s by the afternoon. Skies will gradual dry out and perhaps give way to a few peeks of sunshine. However, ENE winds will still be a bit breezy.

"2023 Minnesota Fishing Opener"

"Across Minnesota, 2023's ice-out dates ranged about a week to ten days behind the median in general. Here's median dates calculated since 1950. The 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be in the Greater Mankato Area. The ice out for lakes in the Mankato area for 2023 ranged from April 10-14. Lake ice out was making a steady progress northward during the first week of May. Ice-choked lakes have dogged fishing openers of the past, including as recently as 2013. The 1950 opener was one of the worst known, with iced-over lakes extending to Mille Lacs, Osakis, and the Brainerd Lakes area. That year produced many of the late ice-out records for lakes with long records. Other years with ice on northern lakes include: 1966, 1979, 1996, 2008, and 2009. Minnesota's Fishing Opener weather can be variable in every sense of the word. We have seen hot, cold, wet, dry, stormy and even snowy. With such a large state and so many lakes, we have had years that were seemingly perfect in one area, only to be blustery and miserable in another."

MN Fishing Opener Forecast

Here's the weather outlook for Sunday's MN Fishing Opener across the northern half of the state. Sunday will be a little warmer, with more sunshine building in through the day. Temps will actually warm close to 70F for better for many.

Weather Outlook Through The Weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing across far southern Minnesota through the early part of the day Sunday with a gradual clearing trend taking place across the entire state as the day wears on.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, May 14th will feature a few spotty showers early in the day with gradual clearing taking place as the day wears on. Temps will warm into the lower 70s, which will be a little bit above average for the middle part of May.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps on Sunday will be be nearly +5F to +10F above average across the northern half of the state with readings warming into the lower 70s. Meanwhile, lingering clouds and showers will hang on across far southern Minnesota through the first half of the day, where temperatures will be a little below average for mid May.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Sunday show temps starting in the mid 50s in the morning and warming to near 70F by the afternoon. There could be a few lingering showers very early in the day, but much of the day will feature clearing skies with breezy ENE winds around 15mph to 20mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures over the next several days will warm into the 70s, which will be at or slightly above average for this time of the year. We may sneak up close to 80F at points through the first half of the week as well.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities looks pretty nice as we settled into the first half of next week. Mild sunshine moves in with temperatures warming into the mid/upper 70s. Our next front arrives Thursday with a few showers and storms and cooler temps moving in late week.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis keeps fairly mild readings in place as we slide through the first half of the week ahead. We may sneak up to near 80F before falling back into the 60s later this week.

Weather Outlook

Unsettled weather continues in the Central US with widely scattered storms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall. Dry and warm weather settles in across the Pacific Northwest, where record warm with be possible again on Sunday.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the northwestern part of the nation. Meanwhile, it'll be a little cooler across the Southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the Southern US and especially across the Southwest. Meanwhile, things look a little quieter across parts of the Northern US including the Midwest and the Ohio Valley.

Mother's Day Sunshine Likely Later Today

By Paul Douglas

"Thy fate is the common fate of all; Into each life some rain must fall" wrote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Yes, but can't we schedule showers for weekdays, preferably wee hours of the morning?

It turns out raindrops are shaped like little hamburger buns as they fall through the air. It's been raining a long time: scientists have found fossils with indentations from raindrops dating back 2.7 billion years. You think this is wet? The 24-hour rainfall record for the USA is Hanalei, Hawaii, where 49.69" rain fell in one April day in 2018. Good grief. And if it didn't rain every once in a while Minnesota, the 5th largest Ag producer, wouldn't be feeding the world.

Morning puddles give way to slow clearing this afternoon, with highs near 70F. And daytime highs hold in the 70s most of May. No more heat spikes or cold slaps brewing, I'm happy to report.

In spite of a few windblown showers on Thursday, a mostly-dry weather pattern lingers the next 2 weeks. A goodtime to stain the deck or mulch flower beds? Uh no.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Early showers, PM clearing. Winds: NE 10-15. High: 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: ENE 5-10. Low: 51.

MONDAY: Spectacularly sunny. Winds: W 8-13. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Breezy with plenty of sunshine. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 54. High 80.

THURSDAY: Windy and cooler, few showers. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 46. High 59.

FRIDAY: Early showers, then some sun. Winds: N 15-30. Wake-up: 46. High 64.

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 73.

This Day in Weather History

May 14th

2013: Minneapolis sets a record high temperature of 98 degrees, breaking the previous record of 95 set in 1932.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 14th

Average High: 69F (Record: 98F set in 2013)

Average Low: 49F (Record: 32F set in 1907)

Record Rainfall: 1.28" set in 1916

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1907 & 1927

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 14th

Sunrise: 5:45am

Sunset: 8:33pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 48 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 19 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 02 minutes

Moon Phase for May 14th at Midnight

2.7 Days After Last Quarter

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures on Sunday will be very mild across parts of the Central with temps running above average by nearly +5F to +15F. Meanwhile, folks in the Northwest will be well above average with record warmth likely through early next week! Denver remains cooler than average with temps only warming into the lower 50s.

Record Warmth in the Northwest This Weekend

Record highs will be possible for several communities in the Northwest again on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for this very unusual mid-May heat.

National Weather Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday will be a little unsettled across the Central US, where a few strong to severe storms will be possible. We'll also see a few heavier pockets of rain here and there with the heaviest rain falling across parts of Texas.

National Weather Outlook

The weather will remain unsettled across the Central US with isolated strong to severe storms and locally heavy rainfall. Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding will develop in Texas this through Sunday as well.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central US and especially across Texas and the Central Plains, where several inches of rain will be possible.

Climate Stories

"This US offshore wind farm is piloting a bubble curtain – what it is and why it's cool"

Vineyard Wind

"The 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 is a 50-50 joint venture between clean energy company Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The $3.5 billion offshore wind farm will feature 62 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines, and it will supply clean energy for over 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts and reduce carbon emissions by over 1.6 million tons per year. It's expected to come online at the end of this year. Vineyard Wind is now working on the secondary bubble curtain pilot with Massachusetts- and Connecticut-based Thayer Mahan, a firm that specializes in seabed surveys, acoustic mitigation, and monitoring."

"The Tornado Chasing 'Dominator 3' Started Life As a 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty"

"Wet weather meeting dry air across the Midwest this spring has the unfortunate consequence of creating surging storms and, in some cases, tornados. Across the plains of Eastern Colorado, near where I live, that means storm chasers are hunting storms like Reed Timmer's Dominator 3, which was spotted near Denver this week. If you've never seen the storm-chasing 'ute before, it's equal parts impressive, intimidating, and kinda cool. According to Timmer, the Dominator 3 started life as a 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup heavily modified with armor tough enough to withstand EF5 tornado winds of up to 200 mph. Under the hood is a relatively stock 6.7-liter turbodiesel that makes 400 horsepower mated to a six-speed automatic. The suspension was upgraded to an airbag setup that can drop the vehicle and its armor down to the ground to hunker down in a tornado, while spikes can deploy and grip the ground. Wind speed sensors — including small rockets that also carry sensors — are fitted to the top of the truck. Gullwing doors made from 16-gauge steel reinforced with Kevlar and Lexan double-pane windows presumably keep projectiles on the outside. That means the truck weighs 11,000 pounds, and fuel economy is predictably lousy."

"Watch Out: Tornado Alley Is Migrating Eastward"

"Tornado outbreaks are moving from Texas and Oklahoma toward Tennessee and Kentucky, where people may not be prepared. Roughly 1,200 tornadoes strike the U.S. during an average year. They're prevalent in the U.S.—far more so than anywhere else in the world—because its geography sets up the perfect conditions, especially in spring and summer. Westerly winds from the Pacific Ocean drop their moisture when they push up over the Rocky Mountains, becoming high, dry and cool as they move farther east. Similar winds may descend from Canada. Meanwhile low, warm, humid air streams northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Flat terrain along these paths allows the winds to move relatively uninterrupted, at contrasting altitudes, until they run into one another. The angles at which they collide tend to create unstable air and wind shear, two big factors that favor tornado formation. Although somewhat similar air masses do clash in other places, such as Uruguay and Bangladesh, the forces are much more powerful over the U.S. Canada ranks second worldwide with 100 twisters a year."

