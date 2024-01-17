A second brother has died from a UTV collision with a pickup truck in west-central Minnesota a week and a half ago, their mother said.

The collision occurred about midafternoon on Jan. 7 about 20 miles north of Willmar in Norway Lake Township, the State Patrol said.

William Dahl, 15, who was operating the Polaris Ranger, died Jan. 9 at a Minneapolis hospital.

Lara Dahl said 11-year-old son Harrison Dahl died Tuesday afternoon at the same hospital.

"He fought so hard, but his little body couldn't handle all the stress and trauma," she wrote on a CaringBridge web page. "We are going to miss his witty comments, his energy, his adventurous self.

A third brother, 10-year-old Drew, also was on the UTV and suffered a bruise and two small cuts to his liver. He has since been released from the hospital, his mother said.

William Dahl was operating the Polaris Ranger at the time, with his younger brothers along, when they were heading south on NW. 95th Street and collided with a pickup that was eastbound on Hwy. 9, the State Patrol said.

The boys' mother explained in an earlier CaringBridge posting that her husband, Mike, and the New London family's four boys had gone out with their pickup and the UTV to hunting land to pick up trail cameras and deer stands.

She said William, Harrison and Drew rode the UTV home, while she, husband Mike and eldest son Gage took the pickup home. Lara Dahl wrote that "something was off because it was taking them so long. Mike got the call, and we rushed to the scene."

The pickup's driver, 40-year-old Matthew L. Anderson of Sunburg, Minn., was not hurt, according to the patrol.

Results of a State Patrol investigation to determine who had the right of way have yet to be released.

A state Department of Natural Resources spokesman said the UTV was being operated on a road where all-terrain vehicles are not allowed.

Correction: The initial version of this story misstated the first name of Gage Dahl.