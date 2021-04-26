BERLIN — Police say an 81-year-old woman and her 56-year-old son are believed to have been killed by bulls at their farm in western Germany.
Southern Hesse police said officers were alerted Monday morning that two bulls were on the loose in the town of Lorsch, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Frankfurt.
While one bull was caught before police arrived, the second had to be shot by a hunter because it kept breaking out of makeshift barriers.
Officers then went to the farm where the bulls were registered and found two people dead in one of the barns.
Police said the mother and son, who ran the farm, "appear to have fallen victim to the bulls before they escaped."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russian FM: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War
Russia's top diplomat said Wednesday that relations with the United States are now even worse than during the Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect.
Business
BioNTech chief: Europe will reach herd immunity by August
Europe can achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus within the next four months, the head of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, said Wednesday.
Business
UK government facing mounting criticism over aid budget cuts
The British government faced mounting criticism Wednesday over its planned cuts to overseas aid spending as leaked details point to big reductions in funding for water, sanitation and hygiene projects as well as girls' education.
World
8 people dead in building blaze in Latvian capital Riga
Eight people, some of them foreign nationals, died early Wednesday in a fire at a building housing a hostel that authorities said was operating illegally in the center of Riga, the Latvian capital.
World
UK watchdog steps up probe into Johnson's apartment refurb
Britain's Electoral Commission, which regulates political finance in the U.K, is launching a formal investigation of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apartment on Downing Street, saying there were "reasonable grounds" to suspect an offense had been committed.