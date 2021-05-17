Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip.

Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rindahl "adored her [three] children," said cousin Jay Rindahl. "Niki was full of love and joy, whenever she was around she could make you smile with her bubbly personality. She was always goofy."

Police spokesman John Elder said Monday his department continues to investigate how Rindahl's car lost its right front tire and other aspects of the high-speed crash.

The rim left gouge marks on the roadway "for quite some distance" before the car went onto the grass, hit a small yellow pole and kept going until it came to rest with its wheels up, the police spokesman said.

Elder said earlier that Rindahl did not have her seat belt.

A modest memorial marked the spot where driver crashed last week and died in north Minneapolis. Credit: Paul Walsh/Star Tribune

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482