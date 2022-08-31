A dog attacked a mother and daughter in Hastings on Tuesday evening before the animal was shot and killed by police, according to authorities in Hastings.
The attack took place at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Frontage Road, Hastings Police Chief Dave Wilske said. A juvenile called police saying that their mother was being attacked by the family pet.
When officers arrived, they forced their way into the residence, Wilske said. They shot the dog, a pitbull or pitbull mix.
Both the mother and daughter were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for serious injuries.
