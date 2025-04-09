Nation

Mother and 3 young children found dead at Oregon home

A woman and her three young children were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a home in northwestern Oregon, authorities said.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 5:10AM

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A woman and her three young children were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a home in northwestern Oregon, authorities said.

The bodies of a 37-year-old woman and her three children, ages 2, 5 and 7, were found in Cornelius, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Portland, after someone called 911 to report finding their bodies, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Deputy David Huey told KATU-TV that the bodies were found in a building attached to the home.

''This is a pretty tragic event,'' he said. ''This is a small community between Cornelius and North Plains, and it's going to hit them hard.''

No additional information about the victims or their cause of death was immediately available.

No arrests have been made, according to local reporting. Investigators don't believe there is a danger to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

