NASSAU — Essam Mostafa had 16 points as Coastal Carolina edged Valparaiso 64-61 at the Nassau Championship on Tuesday night.
Rudi Williams and Ebrima Dibba scored 10 points each. Dibba added seven assists. Garrick Green had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Kevion Taylor had 15 points for the Beacons (1-4). Sheldon Edwards added 13 points, while Ben Krikke scored 12.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
