Most US adults think the GOP tax bill will help the wealthy and harm the poor, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON —
Republican elected officials are promoting their recently passed tax and spending bill as a win for working Americans, but a new survey shows that Americans broadly see it as a win for the wealthy.
About two-thirds of U.S. adults expect the new tax law will help the rich, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most — about 6 in 10 — think it will do more to hurt than help low-income people. About half say it will do more harm than good for middle-class people and people like them.
Republicans have already begun airing advertisements framing the legislation as a tax cut for all Americans, highlighting new deductions on tips and overtime income. But Democrats have been making the case that the wealthiest Americans will benefit from the legislation, citing cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs.
The new poll indicates that Republicans still have persuading to do. The high price tag may also be turning off some Americans. Trump's approval rating on government spending has fallen since the spring, according to the new survey, and about 6 in 10 U.S. adults across the political spectrum think the government is spending ''too much.''
Americans see little benefit for low-income or middle-class people
Most people have heard at least something about the new law, according to the poll, which found that about two-thirds of U.S. adults have heard or read ''a lot'' or ''some'' about it.
Those who know something about the legislation are more likely to believe it favors the wealthy, compared with people who have heard ''only a little'' or ''nothing at all."