Most US adults give to charity. Here's where they donated

NEW YORK — Fears of a ''generosity crisis'' have dogged nonprofit fundraisers for much of this century as they experienced precipitous drops in U.S. household donations. The results of a new poll suggest most Americans gave at least a little to some charities in the past year but offer mixed signals for those hoping to improve giving trends.
The survey, released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that about three-quarters of U.S. adults say their household contributed money to a charitable organization. But about one-quarter of respondents said their household had donated $0 to charitable organizations. Most Americans who donated said they gave $500 or less, far below ''major gift" territory for even the smallest nonprofits.
The suggestion that many Americans gave anything, even if the totals were low, could be considered a promising sign looking ahead for a sector whipsawed by federal aid cuts and major funders' relatively muted response. After all, the past year saw pocketbooks squeezed by the rising cost of living and everyday donor attention split by the persistent small-dollar fundraising appeals of a high-stakes presidential election.
But adults under age 45 were also more likely to say they donated no money in the last year — regardless of their level of income — raising the possibility that some younger generations may be less inclined to give to charity generally.
Americans were likeliest to donate to religious organizations
U.S. adults were likeliest to say they donated to religious organizations or groups that help with bare necessities in the past year.
About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say they've donated to an organization that helps people in the U.S. who need food, shelter or other basic needs. A similar share say they've donated to a religious institution such as a church, mosque or synagogue.
Some people say they trust their church best to use their money as intended. Florida resident Daniel Valdes said he donates whenever he has enough funds because ''it's just goodwill to help the disadvantaged.'' He reported giving between $101 and $500 over the past year — including tithes while attending services at a local Catholic church.