Most travelers must have a REAL ID now to fly within the US

SAN FRANCISCO — REAL ID requirements for those flying within the United States begin Wednesday after nearly 20 years of delays.
The day ahead of the deadline, people lined up at government offices across the country to secure their compliant IDs. In Chicago, officials established a Real ID Supercenter for walk-in appointments, while officials in California and elsewhere planned to continue offering extended hours for the crush of appointments.
''I'm here today so I won't be right on the deadline, which is tomorrow," said Marion Henderson, who applied for her REAL ID on Tuesday in Jackson, Mississippi.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday assured people who don't yet have a REAL ID but need to take a domestic flight Wednesday that they will be able to fly after clearing additional identity checks.
Some complained about the need to secure the ID after waiting in line for hours.
Michael Aceto waited in line at a DMV in King of Prussia, Philadelphia, for about two and a half hours Tuesday before getting his REAL ID.
''It's a pain in the butt. It's really a lot of time. Everybody's got to take off from work to be here," he said. "It's a big waste of time as far as I'm concerned.''
The Transportation Security Administration warned people who don't have identification that complies with REAL ID requirements to arrive early at the airport and be prepared for advanced screening to avoid causing delays.