Most teens — and girls especially — see college as key to jobs and life skills, AP-NORC poll says

About 7 in 10 teenagers believe owning a home has become harder to achieve for them compared with their parents, according to the poll. Just over half of teenagers say it's become more challenging for their generation to raise a family. About half say that about having a good standard of living, having a successful career or traveling the world. Fewer, about 4 in 10, say it's grown harder to graduate from college or be able to pursue what they enjoy.