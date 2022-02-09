Seasoned romantics know that dining out on Feb. 14 is amateur hour. Romance is a quiet room, dim lights and enough space to luxuriate in the presence of your company. And it's not limited to one day a year. Whether the goal is to create the ideal first impression, a grand overture or a quiet night out thanks to a well-timed sitter, there is a restaurant suited to the occasion. Try these Twin Cities eateries, where good food and romance are both on the menu.

MINNEAPOLIS

The menu at 112 Eatery toes the line between elegant and comfortable.

112 Eatery

Run by restaurant power couple Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, 112 Eatery was the first they opened. It began as a place that was exactly where they wanted to go after years of working in restaurants. The menu toes the line between comfortable and elegant with dishes that have become iconic, like the tagliatelle with foie gras meatballs. The industrial warehouse urban setting adds an edge to the effortlessly cool vibes inside the dining room and upstairs bar.

112 N. 3rd St., Mpls., 612-343-7696, 112eatery.com

Alma isn’t just a romantic restaurant, but also a boutique hotel and sunny cafe.

Alma

One of the finest in Minneapolis fine dining for more than 20 years, Alma ages like the fine wines it serves. Chef Alex Roberts' menu is separated into courses, and it's a lovely way to spend time in the low lights, eating the exquisite food. Make it an event by booking a room in the boutique hotel upstairs (run by Roberts and his wife, Margo) and ordering breakfast coffee and pastries from the adjoining cafe to be delivered right to your door the next day.

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Barbette in Uptown has plenty of sunshine during the day and ambience at night.

Barbette

Uptown's classic French bistro is an artsy little escape for a boho date night. Slink into the booths beneath the paintings that adorn the walls and order a bottle of bubbly, oysters and the iconic pommes frites to kick off a long night of highbrow conversation.

1600 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-827-5710, barbette.com

The burger is a favorite at the Bungalow Club.

Bungalow Club

Bungalow Club is the kind of restaurant that other neighborhoods wished they could claim was around the corner, with craftsman-style tables for two and a corner bar nook perfect for canoodling over chef/owner Andrew Kraft's Italian cooking. On Wednesdays there's a casual burger night, or spend a summer night out on the ivy-draped patio with a giant charcuterie board and beautifully mixed cocktails.

4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-866-3334, thebungalowclub.com

Erte & the Peacock Lounge

This Northeast restaurant and chic bar is as good for a steak dinner as it is to meet and mingle over a cocktail. The vibe appeals to the artsy neighbors in this area, which is brimming with creativity. Erte is often referred to as a hidden gem, and that's exactly what Adam and Kelly Milledge, who bought the restaurant in 2018, like to call it.

323 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-623-4211, ertedining.com

ie — Italian Eatery

Vanessa and Eric Carerra are experts at building romantic moments. Inside their restaurant, not far from Cedar Lake, the rough-hewed wood is set off by marble tabletops and strategically placed floral arrangements. The restaurant dresses for wintry nights with gold light and flavorful food.

4724 Cedar Av. N., Mpls, 612-223-8504, italianeatery.com

The Kenwood

Tucked inside a picturesque neighborhood filled with stately homes, the Kenwood is a cozy beauty with an elegantly preppy decor. The soft plaid walls help dampen the acoustics, making it a perfect hideaway for intimate conversations. Chef/owner Joel DeBilzan's lovely cuisine makes any Tuesday feel like a special occasion. Plus, the wine list is stacked with winners that add to the adventure.

2115 W. 21st St., Mpls., 612-377-3695, thekenwoodrestaurant.com

Inside the sleek bar area at Lurçat

Lurçat

A stunning mix of white linen, crystal chandeliers and an elegantly aging building, the place somehow becomes even more magical in the summer, when the lights are hung over the patio. Take advantage of the valet parking (meters can be challenging to find), which adds to the fancy feeling of the evening. The seasonal menu is filled with stylish dishes that make ordering a difficult decision. Just be sure to save a little room for dessert; the burnt honey cake is luscious.

1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., 612-486-5500, lurcatminneapolis.com

Nicollet Island Inn

It's impossible to deny the romantic allure of this small hotel and restaurant, with its twinkling lights and Mississippi River landing setting. The old stone building sets the stage, and the horse-drawn carriage that sometimes ambles past only adds to the dreaminess. Plan an evening for a Wagyu steak dinner or book a weekend with gorgeous brunch and days wandering Nicollet Island.

95 Merriam St., Mpls., 612-331-1800, nicolletislandinn.com

St. Genevieve pours a fantastic selection of bubbles

St. Genevieve

This lively buvette from chef/owner Steven Brown is filled with theatrical moments — like the gorgeous cream-colored bar with glittering mirrors stocked with rows of glasses that catch the lights as bartenders pick them up. And stunning plates arrive with seared scallops or Parisienne gnocchi or crispy skinned duck.

5003 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-4843, stgmpls.com

The Sample Room

Situated between the Mississippi River and Marshall Avenue, the Sample Room's cosmic neon sign has welcomed diners for 20 years. The dark wood and mellow lighting set the mood for the comforts on the menu. Although a fine destination for a first date, it is best for old love that's stood the test of time and pairs well with your favorite pair of dressy jeans. The bar pours local beers and classic cocktails, and the seasonal sweater weather menu is all keyed up with truffle and squab pot pie.

2124 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., 612-789-0333, the-sample-room.com

Tenant

This kitchen feels like a festive dinner party every night it's open, with fine-dining dishes that never lose sight of the fun of dining out. Tenant is a tasting-menu adventure, where two people can buy tickets and embark on an epic evening. To keep the fun times going, or to get a head start, there's a cocktail lounge next door with a pool table.

4300 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-8111, tenantmpls.com

The sleek Terzo is known for its wine selection, Italian food, and warm service

Terzo

The Broder family's hold on restaurants around Penn Avenue and 50th Street has created a corner of Minneapolis filled with tastes from Italy. Terzo is a sexy, sleek room that features burgundy colored booths, rustic wood and metal sculptures. The food is lovely, too. Choose small snacking bites or order the plush polenta topped with succulent porchetta for ultimate yet elegant comfort eating. This is also an exceptional place to take your beloved if they are into wine; the cellar boasts an impressive number of bottles.

2221 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-0330, terzompls.com

Troubadour

Date nights inside this little slip of an Uptown wine bar come with funky, natural wines and live music. The vibe is super chill — complete with couch lounging — so it's perfect for a casual meet-up. Snacks of meats and cheeses are built to complement the wines, and the knowledgeable staff can help steer the evening through excellent pairings.

2827 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-4073, troubadourwinebar.com

ST. PAUL

Hyacinth is a cozy — and very flavorful — eatery.

Hyacinth

Plan an escape to this diminutive Grand Avenue eatery. The sophisticated room has several breezy blue-colored seats that are built for coupled-up dining, or grab a select seat at the bar for a front-row seat to the food prep. The concise menu takes its inspiration from Italy and delivers ebullient flavors. The cabbage may sound humble bordering on snoozy, but the dish has become a fan favorite with guests marveling that the vegetable, roasted to a charred exterior and served with tangy bagna cauda, could achieve such flavor heights.

790 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-478-1822, hyacinthstpaul.com

Joan's in the Park

This is a place built for unforgettable moments. Run by spouses Joan Schmitt and Susan Dunlop, who met while working at an upscale steakhouse, all the glamour of their experience lends itself to the eatery. The tasting menu format unfurls itself onto the table with progressively filling, stunning flavors that change depending on Dunlop's ingredient availability and inspiration. Plan ahead, though; seating is at a premium and reservations often sell out.

631 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-690-3297, joansinthepark.com

Luci Ancora

With white linens, seasonal Italian food and a fire flickering in the fireplace, Luci Ancora is a St. Paul institution that was built on romance. Founded by the Smith family and built in 1996, the warmly lit dining room overlooks the tumbling grass yard of nearby St. Catherine University. Plush piles of pasta and expertly prepared entrees create choice meals for two.

2060 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-698-6889, luciancora.com

John Reinartz and Satoko Suzuki enjoyed the cozy surroundings of the Meritage.

Meritage

The click of fancy shoes on the tiled floors, the delicate stem of a Champagne cocktail and the crunch of pebble ice underneath an oyster: The romance is in the details at Russell and Desta Klein's timeless restaurant. Request a table by the windows overlooking Landmark Center and the glittering lights of Rice Park beyond that. Luxuriate in the attainable opulence of fine French cuisine: from a pool of Béarnaise served with the pommes frites to the daily preparation of Au Bon Canard foie gras.

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stpaul.com

Tongue in Cheek co-owners Leonard Anderson, right, and Ryan Huseby at the long bar.

Tongue in Cheek

A long granite bar beckons visitors inside the art-filled East Side restaurant. Small black booths are perfect for stealing a moment. Focus on each other while touring the menu, which always includes a rotating vegan special that's been known to beguile any eater, no matter their stance on meat. Start with a selection of teasers, tiny little bites that are fun to share and extend the evening.

989 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-888-6148, tongueincheek.biz

W.A. Frost is dripping in ambience, from the stately exterior to the roaring fireplace inside.

W.A. Frost

An icon of St. Paul dining, W.A. Frost and Co. stands like a jewel in the crown of Cathedral Hill. Inside are several seating areas: the more casual bar area, a more formal dining room and a snug lower level with a crackling fireplace. The menu changes seasonally, but always delivers elegance with a new American influence. Recently, the restaurant has been raiding its impressive wine cellar and sharing special bottles by the glass. There's also a fabulous selection of zero- and low-proof cocktails for those looking for something special without the alcohol.

374 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-224-5715, wafrost.com