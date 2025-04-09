Most of the families applying for Alabama's new school vouchers have kids in non-public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More than half of families who applied for Alabama's new school voucher program have children attending a private school or are home schooling, numbers that buoy school choice advocates who say the flood of applications proves the approach is what parents want
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office released application figures Tuesday for the CHOOSE Act, the new program which will help eligible families tap state dollars to help pay for private school or home-schooling costs. Families submitted 22,167 applications for a total of 36,873 students.
Ivey said the robust number of applications are a sign that, ''clearly, taxpaying Alabama families want school choice.''
''The CHOOSE Act, Alabama's education savings account program, will allow more taxpaying Alabama families the opportunity to choose a school that meets their child's individual needs. We are highly encouraged by the strong response in year one of the program,'' Ivey said in a statement about the application numbers.
The substantial number of applications raises the possibility that the state will exhaust the available $100 million in funding for the first year of the program, and that lawmakers will look to put additional money into the program.
The numbers showed that more than half of the applications come for students who are already attending a private school or being home-schooled. Of those 36,873 students, 10,287 students are from public schools, 15,436 students are from private schools and 9,070 are homeschooled.
Alabama is among the states that are using vouchers, tax credits or scholarships to parents to help families pay for private school or education costs outside of the public school setting.
Alabama's CHOOSE Act, or Creating Hope and Opportunity for Our Students' Education Act of 2024, will provide eligible families with as much as $7,000 in state money through education savings accounts for private school tuition or costs at a participating school. Parents could also get up to $2,000 for home school expenses.