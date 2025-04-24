Most Americans expect higher prices as a result of Trump's tariffs, a new AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — Americans' trust in President Donald Trump to bolster the U.S. economy appears to be faltering, with a new poll showing that many people fear the country is being steered into a recession and that the president's broad and haphazardly enforced tariffs will cause prices to rise.
Roughly half of U.S. adults say that Trump's trade policies will increase prices ''a lot'' and another 3 in 10 think prices could go up ''somewhat,'' according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
About half of Americans are ''extremely'' or ''very'' concerned about the possibility of the U.S. economy going into a recession in the next few months.
While skepticism about tariffs is increasing modestly, that doesn't mean the public is automatically rejecting Trump or his approach to trade. However, the wariness could cause problems for a president who promised voters he could quickly fix inflation.
Trump shows vulnerability on the economy
Three months into his second term, Trump's handling of the economy and tariffs is showing up as a potential weakness. About 4 in 10 Americans approve of the way the Republican president is handling the economy and trade negotiations. That's roughly in line with an AP-NORC poll conducted in March.
Matthew Wood, 41, said he's waiting to see how the tariffs play out, but he's feeling anxious.
''I'm not a huge fan of it, especially considering China and going back and forth with adjustments on both ends,'' said Wood, who lives in West Liberty, Kentucky, and is unemployed. ''Personally, it hasn't affected me as of yet. But, generally, I don't know how this is going to come to an end, especially with the big countries involved.''