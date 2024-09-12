Most Americans don't trust AI-powered election information: AP-NORC/USAFacts survey

Americans are split on whether they think the use of AI will make it more difficult to find accurate information about the 2024 election. About 4 in 10 Americans say the use of AI will make it ''much more difficult'' or ''somewhat more difficult'' to find factual information, while another 4 in 10 aren't sure — saying it won't make it easier or more challenging, according to the poll. A distinct minority, 16%, say AI will make it easier to find accurate information about the election.