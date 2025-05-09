Most Americans disapprove of Trump's treatment of colleges, a new AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — A majority of U.S. adults disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of issues related to colleges and universities, according to a new poll, as his administration ramps up threats to cut federal funding unless schools comply with his political agenda.
More than half of Americans, 56%, disapprove of the Republican president's approach on higher education, the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds, while about 4 in 10 approve, in line with his overall job approval.
Since taking office in January, Trump has tried to force change at universities he says have become hotbeds of liberalism and antisemitism. The spotlight most recently has been on Harvard University, where Trump's administration has frozen more than $2.2 billion in federal grants, threatened to strip the school's tax-exempt status, and demanded broad policy changes.
The Trump administration also has cut off money to other elite colleges, including Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania and Cornell University, over issues including the handling of pro-Palestinian activism and transgender athletes' participation in women's sports. Harvard has framed the government's demands as a threat to the autonomy that the Supreme Court has long granted American universities.
The poll shows a disconnect between the Trump administration's targeting of universities and an American public that sees them as key to scientific research, new ideas and innovative technology. About 6 in 10 U.S. adults say colleges and universities make more of a positive contribution to medical and scientific research than a negative one, and a similar share favors maintaining federal funding for scientific research.
''Let's talk about Harvard for a minute,'' said Freddy Ortega, 66, a Democrat and a retired military veteran in Columbus, Georgia. ''The way he took away all that money in funding, impacting things that Harvard has been working on for the betterment of the world.''
''One man should not have that much power," Ortega continued. "This is something for Congress to deal with.''
Ortega, who's Hispanic, also said he's concerned about Trump's attempts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs across U.S. society. ''I came up in the military. I know the good that those programs do," he said. "It changes the direction that people's lives are going to take.''