BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A suburban Minneapolis mosque went into lockdown Friday after a man running from police climbed onto the building's roof.

Police in Bloomington stopped a car with improper plates Friday morning, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The suspect got out and ran to the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center. Worshippers were inside preparing for prayers.

The suspect tried to get into the mosque but the doors can only open with a code. He climbed on top of a shed and then onto the mosque's roof. Firefighters got him down safely and he was arrested.

Police told the mosque's executive director, Mohammad Omar, that the incident had nothing to do with the mosque. Omar told the newspaper that the man climbing on the roof still felt like an attack.

Three men attacked the mosque in 2017 and a bomb went off in a room. The attack was spurred by hate for Islam and immigrants. No one was hurt in that incident.