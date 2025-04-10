Wires

Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say

Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say.

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 9:10AM

MOSCOW — Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say

Moscow freed US-Russian dual national jailed on treason charges in prisoner swap with US, her lawyer and US official say.

Wires

Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days

Wires

Officials in the Dominican Republic raise death toll from nightclub collapse to 184