NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
KB Home, up $2.26 to $28.49.
The homebuilder's second-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.
Worthington Industries Inc., up $3.67 to $44.08.
The metal manufacturer reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Accenture Plc., down 57 cents to $285.83.
The consulting company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Rite Aid Corp., up $1.34 to $8.05.
The drugstore chain raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $2.09 to $39.96.
The glass products company reported strong first-quarter earnings.
Mosaic Co., down $4.79 to $45.24.
The fertilizer maker gave investors a weak report on sales volumes for May.
Hess Corp., up down $3.98 to $99.36.
Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.
Bank of America Corp., down 52 cents to $32.08.
Banks slid along with falling bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.