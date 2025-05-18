Morocco unveils policies it hopes bolster the care and management of stray dogs

EL AARJATE, Morocco — A mutt with a blue tag clipped to her ear whimpers as she's lifted from a cage and carried to a surgery table for a spay and a rabies vaccine, two critical steps before she's released back onto the streets of Morocco's capital.
The ''Beldi,'' as Moroccan street dogs are called, is among the hundreds taken from Rabat to a dog pound in a nearby forest. As part of an expanded ''Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return'' program, dogs like her are examined, treated and ultimately released with tags that make clear they pose no danger.
''We have a problem: That's stray dogs. So we have to solve it, but in a way that respects animals,'' said Mohamed Roudani, the director of the Public Health and Green Spaces Department in Morocco's Interior Ministry.
Trying to balance safety and animal well-being
Morocco adopted ''Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return,'' or TVNR, in 2019. One facility has opened in Rabat and more are set to be launched in at least 14 other cities, aligning Morocco with recommendations from the World Organization for Animal Health. The government has spent roughly $23 million over the past five years on animal control centers and programs.
Roudani said Morocco's updated approach balanced public safety, health and animal well-being. Local officials, he added, were eager to expand TVNR centers throughout the country.
Though population estimates are challenging, based on samples of marked and tagged stray dogs, Moroccan officials believe they number between 1.2 to 1.5 million. Some neighborhoods welcome and care for them collectively. However, others decry their presence as a scourge and note that more than 100,000 Moroccans have needed rabies vaccinations after attacks.
A draft law is in the works that would require owners to vaccinate pets and impose penalties for animal abuse.