World
Official: At least 20 people have died in South Sudan floods
At least 20 people have died in flooding in recent months amid torrential rains that are still afflicting a remote part of South Sudan, an official said Thursday.
Business
From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices
In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 83; chance of evening showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 30
World
Very heavy rain causes flash floods in Slovenia's capital
Very heavy rainfall has caused flash floods in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana that interrupted a theatre show, surged inside homes, hospitals and other buildings, and forced hundreds of interventions by emergency crews, authorities said Thursday.
World
Several injured as tornado hits German port city
A tornado in the German port city of Kiel has injured several people, four of them seriously, authorities said.