World
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June.
Nation
Flooding exacerbates water crisis in Mississippi capital
In Mississippi's capital, emergency officials are going to distribute bottled water to residents, a local university is using temporary restrooms for students and people who do have water are boiling it to wash dishes as a longstanding water crisis exacerbated by recent flooding is causing low-water pressure problems.
Nation
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio.
Nation
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city.