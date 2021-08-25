More from Star Tribune
Nation
Caribbean tropical depression could become major hurricane
A tropical depression formed Thursday in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days, forecasters said.
Nation
Gaps in US wildfire smoke warning network leave many exposed
Huge gaps between air quality sensors in the western U.S. have created blind spots in the warning system for wildfire smoke plumes sweeping North America this summer, amid growing concern over potential health impacts to millions of people exposed to the pollution.
Nation
California wildfire dangers may be spreading to the south
A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may signal that the region is facing the same dangers that have scorched Northern California this summer.
Weather
Morning forecast: Clouds, then PM rain; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 26
Paul Douglas
Multiple Rounds of Heavy Thunderstorms Next 60 Hours - Potential For Another 1-3"
It's weird keeping the Doppler plugged in for extended periods of time. For most of the summer it was Palm Springs with Lakes: day after day of hot sunshine, strong winds, occasional smoke - a few fires upwind. More heavy thunderstorms are expected between now and Saturday night, putting another big dent in the worst drought since 1988. Many of us will pick up 1-3" of rain by late Saturday night (most of closer to 1-2" I suspect). Now that it's almost Labor Day, now we get the downpours we should have seen back in June.