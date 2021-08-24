More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny, pleasant, high 83
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 25
With Greenwood fire growing, BWCA closure is extended
More than 400 crew members are working on the Superior National Forest fire. Officials have extended the Boundary Waters closure due to fires another week, to Sept. 3.
Scientists launch effort to collect water data in US West
The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River that will help scientists better predict rain and snowfall in the U.S. West and determine how much of it will flow through the region.
Comfortable Sunshine Today But More Soaking T-storms On The Horizon
It would be ironic (and almost predictable) if we went from severe drought to severe flood in the meteorological blink of an eye. I'm seeing that scenario play out with greater frequency. The pattern looks wetter and stormier, with a good chance a wet bias will linger into early September. But don't write the stinking hot days off just yet.
Evening forecast: Low of 70; partly cloudy and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.