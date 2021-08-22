More from Star Tribune
Nation
Henri's lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods
The slow and sprawling storm system named Henri drenched much of the inland Northeast with rain Monday, hampering cleanup efforts and threatening further flooding in areas with ground already saturated from a wet summer.
Nation
All about Henri as storm wanes, plods through US Northeast
Henri — once a hurricane, then a tropical storm — is now a tropical depression. The storm crawled deeper inland on Monday, with experts predicting the center of its remnants will settle for a while near the New York-Connecticut border before heading back east. What to know about the storm as it winds down:
Nation
After Tennessee flooding, 22 dead and dozens still missing
Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, killing at least 22 people.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 88; chance of evening storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 23
Nation
As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus 'distractions'
Andrew Cuomo neared the end of his decade as New York's governor Monday, as he prepared to relinquish his tight grip on government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a midnight power transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics.