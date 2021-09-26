More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm; high 78
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 27
World
Monsoon rain may worsen floods in Thailand, Bangkok prepares
Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand, officials said Monday as flood gates and pumping stations were being used to reduce the potential damage.
Nation
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had peaked in intensity.
Local
Drought cuts into grape production for region's vineyards
For the first time, Pointe of View Winery at Burlington called off its annual Grape Harvest Festival this year.
World
Cyclone floods parts of India's east coast, knocks out power
A cyclone flooded parts of India's eastern coast with heavy rains and uprooted thousands of trees and power poles, knocking out electricity, before weakening to a deep depression Monday.