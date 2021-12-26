More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden 'Family-friendly' home at Bearpath golf club in Eden Prairie hits market for $1.995 million
Nation
Snow blasts California and freezes Pacific Northwest
Blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways, while an arctic blast brought frigid temperatures to the Pacific Northwest and unusually warm weather settled over parts of Texas and the Southeast.
Business
Omicron, storms, disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday with thousands of U.S. flights spiked during one of the year's busiest travel periods because of crews out sick with COVID-19 and now storm fronts creating more havoc.
Local
National Weather Service confirms storm spawned 8 tornadoes
The National Weather Service has confirmed a rare December wind storm spawned eight tornadoes across west-central Wisconsin.
Local
Winter storm smacks North Dakota, Minnesota with ice, snow
A winter storm made life in North Dakota and Minnesota tough Monday morning.