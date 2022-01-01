More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Glass Animals ride the slow-burning 'Heat Waves' to Grammys
Hospitals aren't usually incubators of great music, but in the case of English indie-pop band Glass Animals, one member's medical emergency led to a breakout album and a Grammy nomination.
Nation
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter. As much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon.
Business
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
A winter storm moving into the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to continue frustrating air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 24
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3
Business
Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday's end
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.