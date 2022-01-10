More from Star Tribune
Business
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to grab some items for dinner. But he was disappointed to find the vegetable bins barren and a sparse selection of turkey, chicken and milk.
Nation
Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast
A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 32, mostly sunny and mild
It'll be much warmer with light winds and a few passing clouds. There's a chance of accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday as well as Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 32 as warm-up arrives
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 11
World
German police conduct raids in connection with floods
Police in western Germany raided offices and homes on Tuesday in connection with the floods last summer in which more than 180 people died and hundreds more were injured.