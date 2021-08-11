More from Star Tribune
Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest
Heavy rains brought flooding early Thursday, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest and left nearly 1 million homes and businesses without power in Michigan.
Local
Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes in Red River Valley
The National Weather Service confirms the severe thunderstorms that moved through northern parts of the Red River Valley earlier this week produced six tornadoes.
Nation
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
A wildfire bore down on rural southeastern Montana towns Thursday as continuing hot, dry weather throughout the West drove flames through more than a dozen states.
World
Tunisia: 6 migrants including 4 kids found dead in desert
Six migrants, including four children, have died of thirst in Tunisia's part of the Sahara Desert near the border with Algeria, the governor of Tunisia's Tozeur region said Thursday.
Nation
Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US
Volunteers and county employees set up cots and stacked hundreds of bottles of water in an air-conditioned cooling center in a vacant building in Portland, Oregon, one of many such places being set up as the Northwest sees another stretch of sizzling temperatures.