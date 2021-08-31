More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Power makes slow return to eastern New Orleans
Entergy said it's slowly adding power back to New Orleans just days after Hurricane Ida made landfall.
World
President's murder inquiry slow amid Haiti's multiple crises
In the nearly two months since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, Haiti has suffered a devastating earthquake and a drenching tropical storm, the twin natural disasters deflecting attention from the man-made one that preceded them.
World
Flash floods, storms hit parts of Spain
Flash floods swept cars down streets in a seaside town in northeastern Spain on Wednesday as other parts of the country were hit by overnight storms.
Nation
In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, pleasant; high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 1