Nation
To refine water forecasts, Western cities map snow by plane
At a tiny airport surrounded by mountains, a three-person crew takes off for the inaugural flight above the headwaters of the Colorado River to measure the region's snow by air.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 62, mix of sun and clouds
It's warming up, with light winds and increasing cloud cover. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Thursday night into early Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Close to normal, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 4
Nation
New Mexico governor seeking US disaster status for wildfire
New Mexico's governor on Tuesday asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scrambled to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Paul Douglas
Back to the 60s - Real Warm Front May Spark 80F and Severe T-storms Next Week
This is it - the calm before the....bugs. And humidity. And raging thunderstorms. I love summer heat and everything that comes with it, but there's something to be said for this brief interlude of bright sun and no humidity (or skeeters). Today will be the day you were daydreaming about last week. Finally.