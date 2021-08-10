More from Star Tribune
World
Floods hit northern Turkey; several people hurt, missing
Heavy rains triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey on Wednesday, leaving one woman missing, others injured and cars swept away by torrents, officials said. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.
World
8 dead, dozens feared trapped by landslide in northern India
A landslide struck several vehicles traveling on a highway in the hills of northern India on Wednesday, killing at least eight people and trapping dozens of others, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then sun; high 86
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 11
World
Spain, Portugal brace for wildfire threat as temps soar
Spain and Portugal are bracing for temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in coming days, as a mass of hot, dry air from Africa pushes north into the Iberian peninsula.
Nation
Pacific Northwest braces for another multiday heat wave
People in the Pacific Northwest braced for another major, multiday heat wave starting Wednesday, just over a month after record-shattering hot weather killed hundreds of the region's most vulnerable people when temperatures soared to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius).