Paul Douglas
Windy, Cool, Partly Sunny Friday For Twin Home Opener - Warmer This Weekend
If you're heading out to the Twins Home Opener, make sure you've got a warmer coat on as temperatures will be in the low 40s but it'll feel much cooler with wind gusts around 30 mph. Warmer weather awaits for the weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Sports
Masters notebook: Matsuyama, as host, merited high praise
Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion and apparently a master host.
Business
Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices
More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remained without electricity on Thursday after a fire at a main power plant caused the biggest blackout so far this year across the U.S. territory, forcing it to cancel classes and shutter government offices.
Sports
The Latest: Tiger's day: 3 birdies, 2 bogeys, 71 at Masters
The Latest on The Masters (all times local):