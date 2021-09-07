More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out
New Orleans lifted a nightly curfew Wednesday as the city moved closer to regaining full power 10 days after Hurricane Ida, but hundreds of thousands of people outside the city were still without lights and water and more than a quarter of a million children were unable to return to schools.
Nation
Ida and COVID-19: 'Twin-demic' slams Louisiana hospitals
The wind ripped chunks off the hospital's roof and the entire building rumbled. One nurse said the cement pounding into the walls sounded like the loudest bowling alley she could imagine. Another felt like she was inside a meteor shower.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 72, mix of sun and clouds, windy
There's a slight chance of showers this evening, with a mostly dry forecast ahead.
World
Tropical Storm Olaf forms, could rain on Mexico's Los Cabos
Tropical Storm Olaf formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Wednesday and forecasters said the storm could bring rains to the Los Cabos resort area, though it wasn't likely to make a direct hit.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, cool; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 8