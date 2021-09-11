More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane Monday as it brings heavy rain and flooding to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
Morning forecast: Fair start, PM rain; high 74
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 13
Shanghai cuts transport as Typhoon Chanthu moves up coast
Flights and trains were canceled in Shanghai, China's largest city, as Typhoon Chanthu moved up the Chinese coast Monday after bringing heavy rain and wind to Taiwan.
Storms Expected Late Monday into Monday Night - Quieter Severe Weather Season So Far
Highs will bounce between the 70s and 80s this week with the potential of mid-80s and dew points in the 60s next weekend. A couple of shots of rain look likely - one Monday Night and another late in the week. Click for more. - D.J. Kayser