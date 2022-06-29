There have been 14 triple-doubles recorded in WNBA history by 10 players, and Moriah Jefferson of the Lynx joined a group that includes some of the league's greatest players with her achievement during Tuesday's 92-64 victory over Dallas.
3 times: Candace Parker
2 times: Sheryl Swoopes, Sabrina Ionescu
1 time: Margo Dydek, Lisa Leslie, Deanna Nolan, Temeka Johnson, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Moriah Jefferson
