Morgan Wallen to open 2026 stadium tour in Minneapolis

Yet another major stadium tour will kick off on the Vikings’ home field in 2026.
Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced an April 10-11 two-night stand at U.S. Bank Stadium as the opening drive of his Still the Problem Tour. The Minneapolis dates will feature another hot, young country star, Thomas Rhett, as one of three opening acts along with Gavin Adcock and Vincent Mason. So much for women getting a leg up in today’s mainstream country music industry.
Tickets for the Friday and Saturday night gigs in Minneapolis go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not yet been revealed. Fans can preregister for early access to tickets now through Nov. 6 at StillTheProblem.com, named after Wallen’s latest album, “I’m the Problem.”
This will be Wallen’s second time playing a two-night stand at U.S. Bank Stadium, counting a twofer in June 2024 that nearly set an attendance record at the venue. That was a far cry from just two years earlier, when he hit USBS as an opening act for Eric Church, while his career was still on the rebound from the fallout over a racist tirade caught on tape.
Since then, the Tennessee-reared singer, 33, has landed a half-dozen No. 1 hits on the Billboard country music chart, including “Thought You Should Know,” “Last Night,” “Love Somebody” and the title track of “I’m the Problem.”
Like AC/DC and Red Hot Chili Peppers before them, Wallen’s team likely picked U.S. Bank Stadium as the first stop on his tour because it’s one of the few football stadiums with a roof, and thus it can be booked in spring without weather concerns. Wallen’s tour will continue through August and hit other football stadiums in Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and six other cities.